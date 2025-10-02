J.J. McCarthy remains out of practice on Thursday

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said early this week that his hope was that quarterback J.J. McCarthy would be able to practice on Thursday or Friday, but he didn’t get there for Thursday’s practice.

McCarthy was listed as a non-participant as the Vikings continued working to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Browns in London. Carson Wentz remains in line to start that game with a McCarthy return on Friday opening the door for the 2024 first-round pick to return from an ankle injury after the Vikings’ bye week.

The only change from Wednesday’s injury report is that linebacker Dallas Turner did not participate due to an illness.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (rest), guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), and tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) remained out of practice. Linebacker Tyler Batty (knee), fullback C.J. Ham (knee), and running back Zavier Scott (knee) were all full participants.