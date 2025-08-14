J.J. McCarthy won’t play in Vikings’ Week 2 preseason game

As joint practices become more prevalent, coaches strongly prefer getting work for their key players there, in lieu of preseason games.

That’s the case for the Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday that McCarthy won’t play in the Week 2 preseason game against the Patriots. Sam Howell will get the start instead.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, McCarthy got “a ton of work” during joint practices with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday.

And the reviews have been very positive. Look at this throw to running back Aaron Jones. And this one to receiver Jordan Addison. And this one to receiver Lucky Jackson.

Also, McCarthy can run.

Said O’Connell of McCarthy’s performance on Thursday: “It felt decisive. Incredible amount of conviction to some of the decisions he made, location of the football.”

McCarthy is one of the biggest wild cards in the league. As the games that count creep closer, he’s looking more and more like he could be Minnesota’s ace in the hole.

One key will be to keep him healthy. Which means keeping him in the red jersey and not putting him fully in harm’s way in a game that doesn’t count.