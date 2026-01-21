 Skip navigation
J.K. Dobbins limited in return to Broncos practice

  
Published January 21, 2026 06:46 PM

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week 10.

Dobbins injured his foot in that game and was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week. Dobbins was a limited participant as the Broncos worked to prepare for the Patriots.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion), center Alex Forsyth (ankle), and wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring) were also limited on Wednesday. Quarterback Bo Nix (ankle) was the only player out of practice. Nix will not play again this season and Jarrett Stidham is set to quarterback the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Offensive tackle Frank Crum (ankle), tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), safety JL Skinner (quad), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) were all full participants.