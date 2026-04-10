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Jack Jones agrees to terms with 49ers

  
Published April 10, 2026 05:53 PM

Free agent cornerback Jack Jones’ visit to the 49ers apparently went well.

Jones, 28, has agreed to terms with the team after his visit to San Francisco today, according to multiple reports.

He spent last season in Miami, starting all 17 games for the Dolphins and playing 980 defensive snaps. He totaled 77 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Patriots made Jones a fourth-round pick in 2022, and he moved on to the Raiders after New England waived him in November 2023.

He had 136 tackles, seven interceptions, four interception return touchdowns, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery before getting to Miami.

Jones has appeared in 59 games with 38 starts in his career.