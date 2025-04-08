Jack Jones goes unclaimed on waivers, is now a free agent

Cornerback Jack Jones is now a free agent.

According to the transaction wire, Jones went unclaimed on waivers after the Raiders let him go on Monday. That means Jones is now free to sign with any team.

It was reported over the weekend that Las Vegas was ready to move on from Jones, either via trade or through releasing him. With no trade partner, the Raiders waived him to start the week.

Jones, 27, was acquired by the Raiders off the waiver wire in 2023 after the Patriots let him go midway through the season. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts, ending the season with 16 passes defensed and three interceptions.