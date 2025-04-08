 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack Jones goes unclaimed on waivers, is now a free agent

  
Published April 8, 2025 04:50 PM

Cornerback Jack Jones is now a free agent.

According to the transaction wire, Jones went unclaimed on waivers after the Raiders let him go on Monday. That means Jones is now free to sign with any team.

It was reported over the weekend that Las Vegas was ready to move on from Jones, either via trade or through releasing him. With no trade partner, the Raiders waived him to start the week.

Jones, 27, was acquired by the Raiders off the waiver wire in 2023 after the Patriots let him go midway through the season. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts, ending the season with 16 passes defensed and three interceptions.