Jacoby Brissett replaces Sam Howell, throws TD to Terry McLaurin

With the Rams up 28-7 in the fourth quarter, the Commanders turned to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to replace second-year QB Sam Howell.

Brissett immediately rewarded the club for the move, with Brissett tossing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin to make the score 28-14 with 7:17 left in the contest.

Brissett was 4-of-4 on the possession for 53 yards.

Howell struggled against Los Angeles’ defense, going 11-of-26 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Multiple reporters on the Washington beat noted that Howell was not replaced due to injury.

The Commanders still have a long way to go if they’re going to defeat the Rams on Sunday. But Brissett at least got something positive going for the club on offense.