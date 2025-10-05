 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s second TD gives Commanders their first lead

  
Published October 5, 2025 06:15 PM

Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored his second touchdown of the day, giving the Commanders their first lead.

Crosky-Merritt’s second touchdown has Washington up 17-10 with 10:58 remaining in the third quarter.

He scored on a 15-yard run in the first half.

On the seven-play, 69-yard drive to open the second half, Crosky-Merritt had receptions for 11 and 28 yards. He now has seven carries for 50 yards and two catches for 39 yards.

The Commanders have scored on three consecutive possessions.

Jayden Daniels is 9-of-16 for 170 yards.