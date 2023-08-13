Jadeveon Clowney visiting with Jaguars

Jadeveon Clowney could be making a return to the AFC South.

Clowney is visiting with the Jaguars on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

This is Clowney’s second known visit of the last couple of weeks, as he also reportedly received an offer from the Ravens.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney spent the last two years with the Browns. He recorded 2.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and four QB hits in 2022. He also had three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Clowney played his first five seasons for the Texans before spending a year with Seattle and a year with Tennessee.

Jacksonville has also made a pair of roster moves, as the club signed offensive lineman Bobby Evans and placed tight end Sammis Reyes on the reserve/retired list. The Vikings let go of Evans earlier this month. He was a Rams third-round pick in 2019 and has appeared in 35 career games with 12 starts.