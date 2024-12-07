 Skip navigation
Jadeveon Clowney will not play Sunday

  
The Eagles won’t have to worry about edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday.

Clowney was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Friday and head coach Dave Canales expressed optimism about his chances of playing in Philly, but things took a turn for the worse on Saturday. The Panthers announced that Clowney has been ruled out.

D.J. Wonnum, DJ Johnson, Cam Gill, and Amaré Barno will be the options on the edge for Carolina.

The Panthers also announced that they have ruled out safety Nick Scott (hamstring,personal), so he will remain on injured reserve. They elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and linebacker Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.