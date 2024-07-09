Jags’ Josh Allen changes name to Josh Hines-Allen

There have been a pair of NFL stars named Josh Allen in recent seasons, but that won’t be the case in 2024.

Buffalo’s quarterback will still go by that name, but the Jaguars announced that their edge rusher will have a different name on the back of his jersey. He will now be known as Josh Hines-Allen.

In the announcement about the change, Hines-Allen said it is a tribute to the maternal side of his family. His sisters, including WNBA player Myisha, have been using Hines-Allen as their last name for some time.

“Legacy is forever, and I’m proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy,” Hines-Allen said in a statement. “My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better.”

The Jaguars signed the pass rushing star to a five-year extension this offseason and they’ll be happy to call him anything he wants as long as he keeps producing at a high level.