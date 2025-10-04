 Skip navigation
Jags list Travon Walker as questionable for Monday night

  
Published October 4, 2025 04:28 PM

Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker had wrist surgery this week, but the team did not rule him out of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Walker returned to practice on Saturday with a cast on his wrist and he has been listed as questionable to play. Head coach Liam Coen said the team will give Walker as much time as they can before making a call on his availability.

“We’re going to go right down to the wire with it,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “It’s just as much as he can keep getting the swelling [down] and all that stuff. So I trust that if he says he can go, then we’ll go.”

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) is also listed as questionable while linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out.