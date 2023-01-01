 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence with 28-3 lead in third quarter

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:08 AM
December 30, 2022 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King break down the Cowboys' less-than-dominant Thursday night win over the short-handed Titans and whether it should raise alarm bells for Dallas as they head towards the playoffs.

The Jaguars didn’t rest any starters to open Sunday’s game against the Texans, but they’ll be resting some in the second half.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of the game with the Jaguars up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard has replaced Lawrence as the Jags start looking ahead to a Week 18 game against the Titans that will determine the AFC South champion.

Running back Travis Etienne and guard Brandon Scherff have also been replaced for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Snoop Conner’s first NFL touchdown run. That extended their lead to 28-0, but the Texans were able to get on the board on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.