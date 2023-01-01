Jags pull Trevor Lawrence with 28-3 lead in third quarter

The Jaguars didn’t rest any starters to open Sunday’s game against the Texans, but they’ll be resting some in the second half.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out of the game with the Jaguars up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard has replaced Lawrence as the Jags start looking ahead to a Week 18 game against the Titans that will determine the AFC South champion.

Running back Travis Etienne and guard Brandon Scherff have also been replaced for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Snoop Conner’s first NFL touchdown run. That extended their lead to 28-0, but the Texans were able to get on the board on a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.