Jags turn 49ers fumble into Travis Etienne 48-yard touchdown

  
Published September 28, 2025 04:43 PM

The Jaguars took advantage of a turnover to take the lead over the 49ers early in the second quarter.

On first-and-10 from the San Francisco 35, Brock Purdy connected with tight end Luke Farrell. But linebacker Dennis Gardeck punched the ball out, with safety Andrew Wingard recovering the loose ball for an extra possession.

On the next play, Travis Etienne darted 48 yards for a touchdown on the left side to make the score 7-3, Jacksonville.

It was Etienne’s second rushing touchdown of the season.