Jaguars agree to terms with DL Rasheem Green

The Jaguars are signing free agent defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s the fourth team in four seasons for Green.

The Seahawks made him a third-round pick in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Seattle. He played 53 games with 24 starts for the Seahawks.

Green then went to the Texans in 2022, the Bears in 2023 and now the Jaguars for this season.

Chicago used him as a rotational rusher in all 17 games last season, and he totaled two sacks and five quarterback hits.

Green has 151 tackles, 19 sacks, 40 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss in his career.