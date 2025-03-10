Jaguars agree to terms with Jourdan Lewis

The Jaguars are set to make a significant addition to their secondary.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The full terms of the deal have not been reported, but Lewis is now reportedly set to become the highest-paid nickel corner in the league.

Lewis, who is No. 79 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, was a 2017 third-round pick by the Cowboys and he’s spent his entire career in Dallas.

Lewis has played 115 regular season games over his career and has 386 tackles, 10 interceptions, 9.5 sacks, 44 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in those appearances.