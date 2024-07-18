Jaguars announce 90s-style “Prowler” throwback uniform

The Jaguars have put together something for their 30th season in 2024.

Jacksonville announced on Thursday that they’ll be wearing their 90s-style “Prowler” throwback jerseys for their Week 5 matchup with the Colts.

Former head coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars during that game as well.

“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read, it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team’s early years are back by popular demand — just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.”

The Jaguars wore their original uniforms from their inaugural season in 1995 until 2009. This version of the throwbacks will also include the team wearing the original helmet logo that was featured from 1995-2013.

Jacksonville made the announcement with a social media video featuring former Jaguars right tackle Leon Searcy along with current safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Tyson Campbell.