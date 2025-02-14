Jaguars announce G.M. interview with Ian Cunningham

The Jaguars have continued their search for a new General Manager with a candidate from the NFC North.

Jacksonville announced on Friday that the club interviewed Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham for the position.

Cunningham has been with Chicago since 2022 after long stints with the Ravens and Eagles. He was with Baltimore from 2008-2016, first as a personnel assistant and then as an area scout.

Philadelphia then hired him in 2017 as director of college scouting, promoting him to assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and director of player personnel in 2021.

Cunningham has received multiple interviews for G.M. positions in recent years, meeting with the Titans in this year’s cycle.