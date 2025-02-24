 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce seven additions to coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2025 02:57 PM

The Jaguars have announced seven more members of Liam Coen’s initial coaching staff in Jacksonville.

Longtime NFL assistant Bill Sheridan has been hired as a senior defensive assistant. Sheridan spent the last three years as the linebackers coach for Arlington in the UFL and was coaching on the collegiate level for a few years after more than a decade in the NFL>

Sheridan had stints as the defensive coordinator for the Giants and Buccaneers during that time. He was also a linebackers coach for the Lions and Dolphins.

The Jaguars also announced the hirings of assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Keli’i Kekuewa, offensive assistant Trevor Mendelson, offensive assistant Fred Walker, director of strength and conditioning Eric Ciano, assistant strength and conditioning coach Paul Jackson, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Lanier Coleman.