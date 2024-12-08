Jaguars beat Titans in big game for 2025 NFL draft order

In a game that was meaningless in the playoff race but meaningful in the 2025 NFL draft order, the Jaguars beat the Titans 10-6 in Tennessee today.

That could be big for the race to get the first overall pick in the draft, as the Jaguars headed into today’s game at 2-10 and in the driver’s seat to pick first overall, while the Titans were 3-9 and projected for the seventh pick in 2025.

Now both the Jaguars and the Titans are 3-10, and the race for the first pick is wide open, with the Raiders and Giants currently having the best chance. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the betting favorite to go first overall.

The game itself wasn’t particularly notable, as neither quarterback, Jacksonville’s Mac Jones or Tennessee’s Will Levis, did much of anything. It was as ugly as you’d expect from two bad teams.

But someone had to win, and that someone was the Jaguars. Which is a loss, if you’d rather get a higher pick than win a December game between two bad teams.