Jaguars bring back C.J. Beathard to 53-player roster

C.J. Beathard is a Jaguar once again.

The Jaguars announced today that they have signed Beathard, a longtime NFL backup quarterback, to their 53-player roster. He was previously on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

A 2017 third-round pick of the 49ers, Beathard spent four years in San Francisco followed by three years in Jacksonville before joining the Dolphins’ practice squad this year. Now he’s back in Jacksonville, as a third-string quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones.

The Jaguars also announced that they designated wide receiver Devin Duvernay for return from injured reserve, meaning he can begin practicing and can be activated any time within the next 21 days.