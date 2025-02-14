Jaguars complete interview with Chargers assistant G.M. Chad Alexander
Published February 13, 2025 08:42 PM
The Jaguars have completed an interview with Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, the team announced Thursday.
The team is seeking to replace Trent Baalke, who they fired Jan. 22, to pair with head coach Liam Coen.
Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.
He was the Jets’ director of player personnel from 2019-23. In Baltimore, Alexander was a player personnel assistant (1999-2002), an area scout (2003-08) and assistant director of player personnel (2009-18).
- The Jaguars also have interviewed former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams.