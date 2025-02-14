 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_burrowcontract_250213.jpg
Burrow spells out how Bengals can reduce cap hit
nbc_pft_teamsthatneedqbs_250213.jpg
Teams in need of QB entering Free Agency, draft
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars complete interview with Chargers assistant G.M. Chad Alexander

  
Published February 13, 2025 08:42 PM

The Jaguars have completed an interview with Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, the team announced Thursday.

The team is seeking to replace Trent Baalke, who they fired Jan. 22, to pair with head coach Liam Coen.

Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

He was the Jets’ director of player personnel from 2019-23. In Baltimore, Alexander was a player personnel assistant (1999-2002), an area scout (2003-08) and assistant director of player personnel (2009-18).

  • The Jaguars also have interviewed former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams.