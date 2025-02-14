Jaguars complete interview with Chargers assistant G.M. Chad Alexander

The Jaguars have completed an interview with Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, the team announced Thursday.

The team is seeking to replace Trent Baalke, who they fired Jan. 22, to pair with head coach Liam Coen.

Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

He was the Jets’ director of player personnel from 2019-23. In Baltimore, Alexander was a player personnel assistant (1999-2002), an area scout (2003-08) and assistant director of player personnel (2009-18).

