Jaguars complete interview with Ian Cunningham for G.M. job

The Jaguars completed a second interview with Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham, the team announced.

He had his first interview with the team last week and made the list of five finalists for the job to replace Trent Baalke.

The Jaguars also interviewed 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams earlier Wednesday and will interview Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jaguars interim General Manager Ethan Waugh a second time.

Thus, the Jaguars soon should have a new G.M.

Cunningham just completed his third season as assistant G.M. with the Bears, serving as the top lieutenant to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. Cunningham arrived in Chicago with 14 years of NFL front office experience. He was director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position he was promoted to at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Cunningham also has worked for the Ravens.

He has received multiple interviews for G.M. positions in recent years, meeting with the Titans in this year’s cycle.