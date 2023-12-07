Jaguars designate rookie CB Christian Braswell for return from IR

Rookie cornerback Christian Braswell is on his way back to the Jaguars lineup.

Braswell has been designated for return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice with the team and that he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days. He cannot be activated if he does not get back on the 53-man roster by that point.

The Jags drafted Braswell in the sixth round this spring. He appeared in three games before injuring his hamstring and going on injured reserve in mid-October.

Braswell played nine special teams snaps and saw no time on defense in those appearances.