Jaguars “not real concerned” with draft pick compensation tied to re-signing Calvin Ridley

The Jaguars picked up wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a 2022 trade with the Falcons, but they haven’t finished sending compensation to Atlanta to settle the deal.

A final piece of the puzzle is due this offseason. If the Jaguars re-sign Ridley, they will have to send a second-round pick to the Falcons to complete the trade. If they use the franchise tag or let him walk, it will be a third-round pick.

On Tuesday, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said that the team isn’t letting that impact their approach to re-signing a player who had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

“We’re not real concerned with that, whether it’s a second or third round,” Baalke said, via the team’s website. “We’re just going to work with the player and see if we can come to an agreement. Whether that’s before the compensation changes or not, that remains to be seen. We’re more focused on the player.”

Baalke said he had a “great talk” with Ridley, who joins edge rusher Josh Allen as impending free agents that the Jaguars are trying to hold onto this offseason.