Jaguars open Dawuane Smoot’s practice window for return from PUP list

Edge rusher Dawuane Smoot is on his way back to the Jaguars lineup.

Smoot went on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp as he continued to rehab the torn Achilles that ended his 2022 season and the Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have started the process of getting him back on the field. Smoot will have three weeks to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the year and he can be added to the active roster at any point in that window.

Smoot had 21 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 15 games before his injury. He has 22.5 sacks over the past four seasons.

Josh Allen, Travon Walker, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Yasir Abdullah are the other edge rushers on the Jacksonville roster.