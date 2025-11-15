Jaguars practice squad TE Patrick Herbert excited for game against brother Justin

Jaguars practice squad tight end Patrick Herbert has never played against his brother, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but he’s excited to see their teams play on Sunday.

Patrick Herbert, an undrafted rookie who has not yet played in the regular season, was teammates with his older brother for one season at Oregon, and he said the two of them both being in the NFL is a dream come true.

''It’s awesome. I think we kind of take it for granted sometimes, looking at him and being like, ‘oh he’s been in the league for five or six years’ or whatever. I think it’s a big accomplishment. That’s so cool,” Herbert said.

Patrick Herbert said the closest he and his brother have come to being on opposite sides in a game was playing rec basketball against each other. Although Patrick won’t be playing, their teams will face off with higher stakes on Sunday.