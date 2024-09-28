Jaguars put Foye Oluokun on IR, rule out Darnell Savage

The Jaguars ruled linebacker Foye Oluokun out for this week with a foot injury and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

Oluokun was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He started the first three games for Jacksonville and has 22 tackles and a sack.

The Jags also downgraded safety Darnell Savage from questionable to out and he will not make the trip to Houston to face the Texans. Savage has been out since Week One with a quad injury.

Jacksonville also announced that they have signed tight end Josiah Deguara to the active roster from the practice squad. Cornerback Christian Braswell and linebacker Tanner Muse were elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.