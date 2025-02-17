Jaguars re-sign John Wolford, Louis Rees-Zammit

Two players that spent time with Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2024 will be back with the club to start the offseason program.

The Jaguars announced they’ve signed quarterback John Wolford and receiver Louis Rees-Zammit to the active roster.

Wolford joined the Jags’ practice squad in December. He did not appear in a regular-season game. He and new head coach Liam Coen crossed paths with the Rams and last year with the Buccaneers before Wolford was released when Tampa Bay reduced its roster to 53 players.

After spending the offseason program and training camp with the Chiefs last year, Rees-Zammit joined Jacksonville’s practice squad when he didn’t make Kansas City’s 53-man roster. A former rugby star, Rees-Zammit switched positions from running back to receiver with the Jaguars. He did not appear in a regular-season game.