Jaguars release S Darnell Savage

The Jaguars are moving on without veteran safety Darnell Savage.

They announced Savage’s release on Tuesday afternoon. There was no corresponding addition to the roster.

Savage appeared in the team’s first two games and made one tackle on 48 defensive snaps. He had 51 tackles and an interception in 13 starts for the team last season.

Savage was a 2019 Packers first-round pick and he spent the first five years of his career in Green Bay.

Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard are the top two safeties for the Jaguars. Antonio Johnson and sixth-round pick Rayuan Lane are also on the team’s 53-man roster.