Jaguars “see the progress going on” with Travon Walker

The Jaguars made a bet on edge rusher Travon Walker taking a big step forward this offseason and they like what they see from him thus far this summer.

Jacksonville passed on making any veteran additions to their pass rushing group and Arden Key left as a free agent, which puts pressure on Walker to produce more than the 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits he had during his rookie season. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said that the team is seeing new facets to Walker’s game as he works to put himself in position for that kind of production.

“You love to see the continual improvement in the run game, which was strong last year,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “We just need him to step that up. Then in the pass game, you see the rushes. At times, he’s winning on the edge. He’s powering and he’s countering now. His toolbox is expanding and you see the progress going on.”

The Jaguars saw 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence make a leap in his second season. Something similar from Walker would be welcomed with open arms in Jacksonville.