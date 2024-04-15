Jaguars sign Australian TE Patrick Murtagh

The Jaguars have used their roster exemption for an international player to add Australian tight end Patrick Murtagh.

Murtagh signed with the team on Monday through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and he does not count against the 90-man roster limit. The Jaguars can also carry Murtagh as a 17th practice squad player if he fails to make the cut to 53 players at the end of the summer.

Murtagh spent some time with the Lions last offseason before leaving with a medical issue. He participated in a scouting combine in London and trained at IMG Academy in Florida.

Prior to trying his hand at the NFL, Murtagh played Australian Rules Football in his home country.