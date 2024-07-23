 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign cornerback Tyson Campbell to four-year extension

  
Published July 23, 2024 11:18 AM

The Jaguars see cornerback Tyson Campbell as a big part of their future, and they’ve signed him to a big contract to secure his future in Jacksonville.

Campbell has signed a new deal that multiple reports say is a four-year, $76.5 million extension.

The 24-year-old Campbell arrived in Jacksonville as the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has been a starter all three of his NFL seasons.

Campbell missed six games with a hamstring injury last season, but the Jaguars believe he’s going to be healthy and a big part of their defense this year, and throughout the prime years of his career.