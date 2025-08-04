Jaguars sign OL Tremayne Anchrum

Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum is making a bid for a roster spot in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announce Anchrum’s signing on Monday. They also confirmed their reported signing of defensive lineman Austin Johnson and announced that they have waived wide receiver J.J. Jones.

Anchrum was a Rams seventh-round pick in 2020 and he appeared in 31 games for the team. He made one start on offense and saw most of his playing time on special teams.

Anchrum signed with the Seahawks last March, but got cut before camp. He’s also spent time on rosters in New Orleans, Houston, and Kansas City without seeing any further regular season action.