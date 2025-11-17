 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign S Juan Thornhill to their practice squad

  
Published November 17, 2025 10:58 AM

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill has found a new team.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed Thornhill to their practice squad on Monday. Thornhill was released by the Steelers last week.

Thornhill had 38 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine appearances with Pittsburgh this season. He started 22 games for the Browns over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and spent his first four years in the NFL with the Chiefs. He has 375 tackles, eight interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Jacksonville started Andrew Wingard and Antonio Johnson at safety in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Rayuan Lane and Kahlef Hailassie are also on the 53-man roster.