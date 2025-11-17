Jaguars sign S Juan Thornhill to their practice squad

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill has found a new team.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed Thornhill to their practice squad on Monday. Thornhill was released by the Steelers last week.

Thornhill had 38 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine appearances with Pittsburgh this season. He started 22 games for the Browns over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and spent his first four years in the NFL with the Chiefs. He has 375 tackles, eight interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Jacksonville started Andrew Wingard and Antonio Johnson at safety in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Rayuan Lane and Kahlef Hailassie are also on the 53-man roster.