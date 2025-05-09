Jaguars sign three more draft picks

The Jaguars are up to six signed draft picks.

The team announced that third-round offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, sixth-round defensive end Jalen McLeod, and seventh-round offensive lineman Jonah Monheim have agreed to their four-year deals with the team. Three picks remain unsigned, including first-rounder Travis Hunter.

Milum was a four-year starter at tackle for West Virginia, but may be ticketed for a move inside to guard at the pro level. Monheim played tackle, guard, and center while at USC.

McLeod had 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles during his final season at Auburn.