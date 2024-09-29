Jaguars take 20-17 lead on Christian Kirk’s touchdown

The Jaguars put their best drive together midway through the third quarter, driving 74 yards in seven plays to take the lead.

Trevor Lawrence’s 8-yard touchdown throw to Christian Kirk has given the Jaguars a 20-17 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Lawrence had a 32-yard throw to rookie Brian Thomas over Kamari Lassiter. The Texans challenged the play after the ball came out when he hit the ground, but the play was upheld on replay.

Lawrence is 15-of-24 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, with Thomas catching a 2-yard score in the first quarter. Thomas has four catches for 69 yards.

Kirk has six catches for 58 yards.