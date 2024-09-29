 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars take 20-17 lead on Christian Kirk’s touchdown

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:19 PM

The Jaguars put their best drive together midway through the third quarter, driving 74 yards in seven plays to take the lead.

Trevor Lawrence’s 8-yard touchdown throw to Christian Kirk has given the Jaguars a 20-17 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Lawrence had a 32-yard throw to rookie Brian Thomas over Kamari Lassiter. The Texans challenged the play after the ball came out when he hit the ground, but the play was upheld on replay.

Lawrence is 15-of-24 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, with Thomas catching a 2-yard score in the first quarter. Thomas has four catches for 69 yards.

Kirk has six catches for 58 yards.