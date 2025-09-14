 Skip navigation
Jaguars take 7-0 lead on Bengals

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:31 PM

The Jaguars have an early 7-0 lead in Cincinnati, and they should have more.

They scored an opening possession touchdown when Dyami Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars opened the game with a Parker Washington’s 32-yard kickoff to the Jacksonville 31. They then went 69 yards in nine plays.

On the Bengals’ first possession, officials ruled Joe Burrow’s pass incomplete when he was hit by Travon Walker as he threw. It was close to a fumble that Dawuane Smoot recovered in the end zone, but the Jaguars lost their challenge.

The Jaguars forced a punt and drove 64 yards in eight plays to the Cincinnati 8 before Lawrence threw an interception in the end zone.

On third-and-goal, Lawrence tried to hit Travis Hunter, but cornerback Dax Hill undercut Hunter and picked it in the end zone.