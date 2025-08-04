Jaguars to add free agent DT Austin Johnson

The Jaguars are adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Austin Johnson is signing with Jacksonville.

Johnson, 31, spent last season with the Bills. He appeared in 15 contests with one start for the club, playing 31 percent of defensive snaps in games played. He finished the season with 19 total tackles and the first two interceptions of his career.

A second-round pick in 2016, Johnson has played 131 games with 56 starts for the Titans, Giants, Chargers, and Bills.