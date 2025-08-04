 Skip navigation
Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Jaguars to add free agent DT Austin Johnson

  
Published August 4, 2025 09:16 AM

The Jaguars are adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Austin Johnson is signing with Jacksonville.

Johnson, 31, spent last season with the Bills. He appeared in 15 contests with one start for the club, playing 31 percent of defensive snaps in games played. He finished the season with 19 total tackles and the first two interceptions of his career.

A second-round pick in 2016, Johnson has played 131 games with 56 starts for the Titans, Giants, Chargers, and Bills.