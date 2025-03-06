Jaguars to cut TE Evan Engram, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Devin Duvernay, CB Ronald Darby

The Jaguars are releasing four players after trading wide receiver Christian Kirk earlier Thursday, as they continue to clear cap space.

The team will cut wide receiver Devin Duvernay and cornerback Ronald Darby, NFL Media reports. Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports that tight end Evan Engram also is on his way out, and Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports adds wide receiver Josh Reynolds to the list of released players.

Duvernay’s release will save the Jaguars $2.732 million in cap space, and Engram’s departure clears $6.04 million. The Jaguars will free up another $2.44 million with Darby’s release and $4.26 million with Reynolds’ release.

Engram signed a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the team in July 2023, and Duvernay got a two-year contract last March with an $8.5 million base and a $12.5 million max value. Darby joined the Jaguars last March on two-year deal worth up to $10 million, and Jacksonville claimed Reynolds off waivers last season, taking on the two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Broncos.

Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown last season, his third in Jacksonville. Duvernay caught 11passes for 79 yards and averaged 25.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 8.8 yards on 19 punt returns. Reynolds made one reception for 11 yards in four games. Darby started 12 games and totaled 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

The Jaguars, who sent Kirk to the Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick, might not be done, either.