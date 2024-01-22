Jaguars to hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

The Jaguars have found a new defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacksonville is hiring former Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the role.

Nielsen joined Atlanta in 2023, replacing Dean Pees who had retired. The Falcons finished No. 11 in yards allowed and No. 18 in points allowed. But former head coach Arthur Smith was fired after a third consecutive 7-10 season. The Falcons then allowed assistants on staff to interview with other teams.

Nielsen, 44, was previously on New Orleans’ coaching staff from 2017-2020. He was the defensive line coach for the first four seasons before being promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach in 2021. He was named co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2022.

Jacksonville fired former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell after the club finished No. 17 in points allowed and No. 22 in yards allowed in 2023.