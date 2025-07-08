 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jaguars to hold eight open training camp practices

  
Published July 8, 2025 10:54 AM

Jaguars fans will have eight chances to see first-round pick Travis Hunter play wide receiver and defensive back during this summer’s training camp.

The team announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday and July 23 will be the first open practice of the summer. The Jaguars will also welcome fans to their practice facility on July 24-25, July 27-29, August 3, and August 5.

In addition to those open practices, the Jaguars will also hold a scrimmage at Everbank Stadium on Friday, August 1.

Tickets for all of the open practices as well as the scrimmage are available through the team’s website.