Jaguars to hold eight open training camp practices

Jaguars fans will have eight chances to see first-round pick Travis Hunter play wide receiver and defensive back during this summer’s training camp.

The team announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday and July 23 will be the first open practice of the summer. The Jaguars will also welcome fans to their practice facility on July 24-25, July 27-29, August 3, and August 5.

In addition to those open practices, the Jaguars will also hold a scrimmage at Everbank Stadium on Friday, August 1.

Tickets for all of the open practices as well as the scrimmage are available through the team’s website.