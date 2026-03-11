 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms with TE Chig Okonkwo, S Nick Cross

  
Published March 11, 2026 03:27 PM

The Commanders have agreed to terms with tight end Chig Okonkwo and safety Nick Cross, NFL Media reports.

Okonkwo, 26, will receive a three-year deal but terms were not disclosed.

He ranks 93rd on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

The Titans made Okonkwo a fourth-round choice in 2022, and he played 68 games, with 42 starts, in his four seasons in Tennessee. He has 194 receptions for 2,017 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

Cross, 24, will sign a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, per NFL Media.

The Colts made Cross a third-round pick in 2022, and he appeared in 67 games, with 38 starts, in his four seasons in Indianapolis.

He has totaled 322 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.