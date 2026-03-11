Vikings to release Javon Hargrave

Running back Aaron Jones will be staying with the Vikings, but they are set to part ways with another veteran on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings will release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Word of the team’s plan to cut ties with Hargrave first surfaced early this month.

Hargrave was headed into the second year of the two-year deal he signed with Minnesota last year. The move will clear just under $11 million in cap space, but nearly $10.5 million will remain on the cap as dead money.

Hargrave had 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 games for the Vikings last season.