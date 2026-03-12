Landon Dickerson agrees to revised two-year contract with Eagles

The Eagles and guard Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised contract, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Dickerson, 28, will make a little less money over the next two seasons and is now set to hit free agency in 2028 instead of 2029.

Fowler notes Dickerson’s two-year deal is worth around $36 million. He was previously due $39 million in 2026 and 2027. He will be able to reach that number in 2027 if he realizes his incentives.

Dickerson is due $15.7 million in 2026.

A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Dickerson has appeared in 78 games with 77 starts over the course of his five-year career. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.