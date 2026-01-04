 Skip navigation
Jaguars up 21-7 after Antonio Johnson pick-six

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:04 PM

The Jaguars are at home in Week 18 and it’s looking good for their chances of being home next weekend as well.

Safety Antonio Johnson snagged a pass by Titans quarterback Brandon Allen and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The score made it 21-7 with 8:07 to play until halftime.

Allen is in the game because Cam Ward was knocked out by a right shoulder injury he suffered while scoring on a touchdown run in the first quarters.

Ward’s touchdown put the Titans up 7-0, but the Jags have scored 21 straight to take control of the game. A win makes them the AFC South champions.