Jaguars up 21-7 after Antonio Johnson pick-six

The Jaguars are at home in Week 18 and it’s looking good for their chances of being home next weekend as well.

Safety Antonio Johnson snagged a pass by Titans quarterback Brandon Allen and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The score made it 21-7 with 8:07 to play until halftime.

Allen is in the game because Cam Ward was knocked out by a right shoulder injury he suffered while scoring on a touchdown run in the first quarters.

Ward’s touchdown put the Titans up 7-0, but the Jags have scored 21 straight to take control of the game. A win makes them the AFC South champions.