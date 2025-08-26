 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars waive four 2024 picks as they set their initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:15 PM

The Jaguars started a new era for the team when they hired head coach Liam Coen and General Manager James Gladstone this offseason and they cut several ties to the previous regime while setting their first 53-man roster.

Four players who were drafted in 2024 were waived after their second summer with the team. Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and cornerback De’Antre Prince were both fourth-round picks, offensive lineman Javon Foster was a fifth-rounder, and defensive end Myles Cole came in the seventh round.

The Jaguars also waived 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy and, as previously reported, 2022 third-rounder Chad Muma. 2020 fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas was released.

  • Jacksonville also waived or released tight ends Quintin Morris, Shawn Bowman, and John Copenhaver; offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, Jerome Carvin, Javon Foser, Ricky Lee, and Sal Wormley; wide receivers Trenton Irwin, Chandley Brayboy, Cam Campr, Darius Lassiter, Dorian Singer, and Eli Pancol; quarterbacks John Wolford and Seth Henigan; defensive linemen James Carpenter, Ethan Downs, Jabbar Muhammed, and Keivie Rose; linebacker Branson Combs; running backs Kevin Harris and Ja’Quinden Jackson; and defensive backs Keni-H Lovely, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Doneiko Slaughter, and Aydan White.

The Jaguars rounded out the moves by placing linebacker Jalen McLeod and safety Caleb Ransaw on injured reserve. McLeod has been designated for return.