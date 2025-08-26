Jaguars waive four 2024 picks as they set their initial 53-man roster

The Jaguars started a new era for the team when they hired head coach Liam Coen and General Manager James Gladstone this offseason and they cut several ties to the previous regime while setting their first 53-man roster.

Four players who were drafted in 2024 were waived after their second summer with the team. Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and cornerback De’Antre Prince were both fourth-round picks, offensive lineman Javon Foster was a fifth-rounder, and defensive end Myles Cole came in the seventh round.

The Jaguars also waived 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy and, as previously reported, 2022 third-rounder Chad Muma. 2020 fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas was released.

Jacksonville also waived or released tight ends Quintin Morris, Shawn Bowman, and John Copenhaver; offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, Jerome Carvin, Javon Foser, Ricky Lee, and Sal Wormley; wide receivers Trenton Irwin, Chandley Brayboy, Cam Campr, Darius Lassiter, Dorian Singer, and Eli Pancol; quarterbacks John Wolford and Seth Henigan; defensive linemen James Carpenter, Ethan Downs, Jabbar Muhammed, and Keivie Rose; linebacker Branson Combs; running backs Kevin Harris and Ja’Quinden Jackson; and defensive backs Keni-H Lovely, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Doneiko Slaughter, and Aydan White.

The Jaguars rounded out the moves by placing linebacker Jalen McLeod and safety Caleb Ransaw on injured reserve. McLeod has been designated for return.