Jaguars waive Kyric McGowan to make room for Denzel Mims

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240619.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240619.jpg
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
nbc_pft_comebackplayer_240619.jpg
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240619.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240619.jpg
Florio: Antitrust judge not happy with plaintiffs
nbc_pft_comebackplayer_240619.jpg
NFL Comeback Player of the Year criteria clarified

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars waive Kyric McGowan to make room for Denzel Mims

  
Published June 20, 2024 03:06 PM

The Jaguars have made the previously reported signing of receiver Denzel Mims official and announced a corresponding move.

Jacksonville waived receiver Kyric McGowan to make room on the roster.

McGowan, 24, had just signed with Jacksonville on June 14. He entered the league with Washington in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, spending the season on the practice squad.

McGowan appeared in a pair of games that season, playing 10 offensive snaps and 19 special temas snaps. He has not played in a regular-season game since.