Jaguars waive Mekhi Sargent

  
Published April 3, 2023 10:07 AM
The Jaguars dropped a player from their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Mekhi Sargent.

Sargent signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2021 and moved on to the Rams after appearing in three games. He played in three more games for L.A. and then ended the season with one appearance for the Jaguars.

Sargent ran five times for 11 yards over the seven overall appearances and failed to make the Jags out of camp last summer. He spent the year on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January.

Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, D’Ernest Johnson, Snoop Conner, and Qadree Ollison remain on the Jacksonville running back depth chart.