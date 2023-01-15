 Skip navigation
Top News

Jaguars’ win after trailing 27-0 was NFL’s fifth-biggest comeback

  
Published January 15, 2023 01:42 AM
January 14, 2023 11:39 PM
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne shed light on how the Jags were able to overcome a 27-point deficit and describe the mental toughness to took to turn things around at halftime.

The NFL’s fifth-biggest comeback ever took place on Saturday night in Jacksonville, when the Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in the first half only to win 31-30 on a field goal as time expired.

Two of the NFL’s five biggest comebacks have happened in the last month: The biggest comeback in NFL history took place on December 17, when the Colts jumped out to a 33-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime, only to have the Vikings win 39-36 in overtime.

Prior to that Vikings-Colts comeback, the biggest comeback in NFL history was 32 points, when the Houston Oilers took a 35-3 win over the Bills in a playoff game on January 3, 1993, but the Bills came back to win 41-38 in overtime.

The NFL has also seen two 28-point comebacks: In a playoff game on January 4, 2014, the Colts fell behind the Chiefs 38-10 but the Colts came back and won 45-44. And in a regular-season game on December 7, 1980, Archie Manning and the Saints jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead, but Joe Montana and the 49ers rallied to win 38-35.

Now the Jaguars’ comeback takes its place alongside those other games among the great comebacks in NFL history.