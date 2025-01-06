Jahmyr Gibbs 13-yard touchdown extends Lions lead to 24-9

Jahmyr Gibbs has found the end zone again.

The second-year running back extended Detroit’s lead over Minnesota to 24-9 with his 13-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Gibbs got some terrific blocking from the Lions’ offensive line, tight ends, and receiver Tim Patrick to spring him for the score.

It capped a six-play, 59-yard drive that took just 2:17 off the clock.

The play before, quarterback Jared Goff had converted the only third down on the possession with a 12-yard pass to Jameson Williams on third-and-1.